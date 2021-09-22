  Wednesday Sep, 22 2021 04:25:35 AM

898 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12, Koronadal has 112

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Tue Sep 21, 2021
93
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 21, 2021 (7:00pm)

EIGHT-HUNDRED-NINETY-EIGHT (898) NEW CONFIRMED CASES have been recorded as of today, the highest one day tally by DOH since March 2020 with Gen. Santos City having 191 new infections while Koronadal City has 112.

FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (579) NEW RECOVERIES

FIFTEEN (15) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS with four coming from Mlang, North Cotabato:

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato. 

Four (4) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City, including a 4-month-old boy.

Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 47,746 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,620 (13.87%) are active cases, 39,624 (82.99%) recoveries and 1,494 (3.13%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSC CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 191 ALAMADA ANTIPAS 1 3 ARAKAN BANISILAN 3 10 CARMEN 13 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 28 LIBUNGAN 10 MAGPET 5 MAKILALA 9 MIDSAYAP 24 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN 4 PRESIDENT ROXAS 6 TULUNAN 2 (Page of f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 6:00 PM SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL 23 GLAN 29 KIAMBA 25 MAASIM MAITUM 7 12 MALAPATAN 5 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 30 BANGA 31 KORONADAL CITY 112 NORALA 6 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 90 4 SURALLAH TAMPAKAN 51 54 31 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 26 TUPI 21 (Page2 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6:00 PM BAGUMBAYAN 1 ISULAN 2 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 1 1 7 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO SEN. NINOY AQUINO 1 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 9 898 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 94 ALAMADA 6 ALEOSAN 3 ARAKAN CARMEN 2 9 KIDAPAWAN CITY MATALAM 25 6 27 MIDSAYAP M'LANG PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 17 8 KIAMBA MAASIM 19 3 15 MALAPATAN f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center forHealth for (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region DIONAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 50 86 POLOMOLOK STO. IÃO 98 28 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 10 20 BAGUMBAYAN 13 ESPERANZA 7 SULAN 6 LAMBAYONG 6 LUTAYAN 5 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 1 15 REGION XII 579 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Sept 21, 2021)

  HEADLINES:  1   18 KATAO PATAY dahil sa COVID-19 related diseases sa Soccsksargen, 12 sa mga nasawi taga North Cotabato 2...

898 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12, Koronadal has 112

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 21, 2021 (7:00pm) EIGHT-HUNDRED-NINETY-EIGHT (898) NEW CONFIRMED CASES have been...

2 suspects in different rape cases nabbed in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested two suspects in separate rape cases in different operations the past two days in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in...

P680k worth of drugs seized in Maguindanao anti-drug operation

680,000.00 Php Worth of Drugs Seized in a Buy Bust Operation A drug buy-bust operation was launched by the joint elements of Sultan Kudarat MPS...

Magelco announces power interruption for Parang, Matanog, Barira, Buldon

To all member consumer served by Parang Feeder What: Scheduled Power Interruption When: September 21, 2021 Tuesday Time: 12nnto 1:30pm...