898 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12, Koronadal has 112

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 21, 2021 (7:00pm)

EIGHT-HUNDRED-NINETY-EIGHT (898) NEW CONFIRMED CASES have been recorded as of today, the highest one day tally by DOH since March 2020 with Gen. Santos City having 191 new infections while Koronadal City has 112.

FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-NINE (579) NEW RECOVERIES

FIFTEEN (15) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS with four coming from Mlang, North Cotabato:

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Four (4) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City, including a 4-month-old boy.

Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 47,746 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,620 (13.87%) are active cases, 39,624 (82.99%) recoveries and 1,494 (3.13%) COVID-19 related deaths.