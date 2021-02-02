9 arrested for illegal cockfighting in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- The police clamped down Monday nine gamblers for illegal cockfighting in Barangay Gadungan in Parang town.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CIDG-BARMM) launched the operation based on tips from vigilant Barangay Gadungan residents, among them members of the local Islamic religious community.

All forms of gambling are “haram” (forbidden) in Islam.

In a statement Tuesday, the CIDG-BAR said the nine men were detained for violation of Presidential Decree 449, or the Philippine 1974 Cockfighting Law that outlawed operation of cockpits without written permit from the government.

The CIDG-BAR shall prosecute Omak Silongan, Akas Naga, Zamir Momem, Makky Panato, Molin Undaki, Almer Cacaorao, Amir Mokamad, Abedin Esmael and Badrudin Abdullah for violation of PD 449.

They were cornered by CIDG-BAR agents, personnel from the Bangsamoro regional police based in Camp SK Pendatun and members of the municipal police force while watching a cockfight in Barangay Gadungan with their respective cash bets on.

Members of the police’s Bangsamoro Regional Highway Patrol Unit who assisted the CIDG-BAR’s anti-illegal cockfighting operation in Barangay Gadungan immediately seized nine motorcycles found parked around the makeshift cockpit.

The CIDG-BAR said it is grateful to Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, police director for the Bangsamoro region, for providing essential manpower support to their law-enforcement operation in Barangay Gadungan.