  Saturday May, 29 2021 10:37:54 PM

9 DI-Maute Group members nabbed, war materials seized in Lanao

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 20:00 PM Sat May 29, 2021
Western Mindanao Command

ZAMBONGA CITY - Combined elements of the military and police conducted a joint law enforcement operation in Barangay Paigoay, Tubaran at 1:20 a.m., May 29.

“While approaching the target’s residence to serve warrants of arrest for murder and attempted murder against Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group members Farahufon Hadji Satar, a.k.a. Abu Zacariah/Omar, 43 years old, male, married, and resident of Brgy Paigoay; and Muna Kali, a.k.a. Abu Dimam, troops of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, 5th Infantry Battalion, Naval Special Operations Unit, Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, PNP Special Action Force, and PNP Special Operations Group were fired upon by the suspects and their cohorts,” said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., Commander, Western Mindanao Command.

Government forces immediately returned fire and subdued the suspects.

“The targets were able to elude arrest nevertheless the operation resulted in the apprehension of nine of their cohorts identified as Camaroden Tindug, 52 years old, male, married; Sabdullah Sarip, 36, male, married; Oter Macaungun, 35, male, married; Asnare Alisood, 20, male, single; Alisood Dima, 52, male, married; Sowaib Abdullah, 18, male, married; Saaduden Adapun, 30, male, married; Zaenal Abdulatip, 33, male, married; and Aleem Salih Pitiilan, 45, male, married; all residents of Paigoay," said Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, 103Bde Commander.

"Recovered from the said personalities' possession were two M16 rifles, three M16 magazines with live ammunition, one carbine, two cal. 45 pistols, two base radio, six portable radio, six touch screen cellphones, seven keypad cellphones, one laptop, two USBs, one improvised explosive device, one cal. 45 fired cartridge, one cal. 45 slug, wallets and money amounting to PhP1,900.00, and propaganda materials,” Brig. Gen. Cuerpo II added.

Apprehended personalities and recovered items were brought to 5IB Advance Command Post for appropriate action and disposition of the PNP SOCO.

“We continue to intensify our operations to hunt and pound the remaining DI-MG members in our area of operation,” said Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, Commander, Joint Task Force ZamPeLan.

Since January 2021, JTF ZamPeLan neutralized a total of 18 DI-MG members, two of which were killed, seven surrendered, and nine were apprehended.

“Congratulations to the troops of JTF ZamPeLan for your remarkable successes. Carry on your good work for the people and our country,” said Lt. Gen. Vinluan, Jr.

