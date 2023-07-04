9 drug peddlers nabbed in Jolo operation

Elements of Jolo MPS along with augmented personnel from the 4th RMFC, RMFB BASULTA, in coordination with PIU-Sulu PPO, conducted an Anti-Illegal Drugs Buy-Bust operation that resulted in the arrest of nine (9) DI-listed drug suspects on July 3, 2023 at Kasanyangan Village, Brgy. Asturias, Jolo, Sulu.

Jolo MPS disclosed that the arrested suspects were identified as Warlito Edjung Dela Cruz alyas "Litou"; Jai Ahadain Majung alyas "Jai"; Shakir-Nasif Pawah Hayudini alyas "Shak"; Aldrin Parahis Alih; Abdul-Ajim Isnirul Sangkula; Abdulnajir Pala Hajan; Rashid Hajihil Aggih; Nadzmier Dampal Indanan alyas "Nadz"; and Ronie Boy Aladja Sabturani, all busted in the Anti-Illegal Drugs Buy-Bust operation under PDEA BAR Pre-Ops Number 30005-072023-0006.

Confiscated from the possession of the suspects were:

12 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing MOL 15 grams with SDP of Php 102,000.00; One (1) piece of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu weighing 0.250 gram with SDP value worth of Php 1,700.00; Four (4) pieces of an open-on-one end plastic sachets containing residue of suspected Shabu; One (1) piece of Php 500.00 paper bill (Buy Bust/Marked Money); drug paraphernalia; Cash money amounting to Php 420.00 in different denominations; and other pieces of evidence.

The arrested drug suspects will face charges for violating RA 9165, also known as the "Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002," and are now in the custody of Jolo MPS along with the drug evidence confiscated for proper documentation and disposition.

PBGEN ALLAN C NOBLEZA, Regional Director, PRO BAR, commended the operatives' efforts in apprehending drug peddlers and urged the public to continue in supporting the government's nation-building efforts, particularly in the campaign against illegal drugs and criminality, and to report any illegal activities in their area of responsibility to the nearest units or stations. ##