With an 86.75% score, Nurhaifah Hadji Said Punginagina is ranked first in the Top 10 in the 2024 Shari'ah Bar Examinations.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh, the chair of the 2024 Shari'ah Bar Examinations reported that 183 out of 853 examinees, or 21.45 percent, passed the first initial digitalized and regionalized special tests.

The image below is from MORO Tutorial and Review Services FB page