9 town employees in NoCot test positive to Covid-19

HEALTH • 09:15 AM Fri Mar 12, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez
The Midsayap municipal hall will be temporarily close for decontamination after several employees tested positive to Covid-19. (LGU photo)

COTABATO CITY  – Mayor Romeo Arania of Midsayap North Cotabato has ordered the decontamination and disinfection of the municipal hall after nine of its employees have tested positive to Covid-19.

Arania said the nine employees were subjected to anti-gen test and turned out to be positive of the disease.  A confirmatory swab test has been done.

The town hall was close since Thursday afternoon and office works will resume Monday, March 15.

All the nine workers are now isolated in the town’s isolation facility while contact tracing have been on going.

They are asymptomatic, hopefully they will be with their families after 14 days, one employee who tested negative during anti-gen tests said.

Their immediate families were told to isolate while people who have had close contact with the nine workers are advised to impose self-quarantine and see a doctor if there symptoms for possible infection.

Arania dispelled fears from the public saying government basic services will not be hampered by the incident.

 

 

