94 sea turtle hatchlings released to Sarangani Bay

Allen Estabillo/PNA
BABY TURTLE. Photo shows one of the newly hatched Olive Ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) found by a resident early Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021), emerging from a nesting site in the shores of Purok Islam, Barangay Glan Padidu in Glan town, Sarangani

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Around 94 baby turtles “made their way home” to the Sarangani Bay on Wednesday afternoon after hatching at a protected nesting site in a coastal village in Glan town, Sarangani province.

Forester Abdul Cariga, head of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Glan, said the Olive Ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) were found by a concerned resident early Wednesday crawling in the shores of Purok Islam, Barangay Glan Padidu.

He said the baby turtles were noticed by former Bantay Dagat member Ismael Dante emerging from a nesting site in the area and appeared to have been newly hatched.

Dante reported the matter to Cenro-Glan and the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro), which immediately dispatched a team to the site, he said.

Cariga said the team, along with the barangay officials, documented the hatchlings and assisted their release to the sea around 3 p.m.

 

