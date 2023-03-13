95 sea turtle hatchlings freed back to the wild in Sarangani

KORONADAL CITY -- At least 95 newly-hatched critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) hatchlings were released on Friday (March 10) at the coastal stretch of Barangay Cablalan in Glan, Sarangani, environment officials today said.

In a statement, Dr. Rosalinda B. Cortez, community environment and natural resources officer (CENRO) of Glan, said Ecosystem Management Specialist Marivic Quisto together with Park Maintenance Foreman Nelson Ycon facilitated the releasing of the hatchlings.

The newly hatched hawksbill sea turtle rushed to shore after environment officials and volunteers provided them a runway to the sea in Barangay Cablalan, Glan, Sarangani on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The hatchlings were discovered Friday dawn by Fernando Gampamole, a member of Bantay Dagat volunteer group, and alerted CENRO about it.

Dr. Cortez urged the public to be their partners in protecting the sea turtles in line with the department’s campaign to save and protect marine life.

Hawksbill sea turtle is considered critically endangered under the DENR Administrative Order (DAO) 2019-09.

It is also protected under the Republic Act 9147 otherwise known as the “Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.”