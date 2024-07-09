97 MNLF forces undergo profiling for OPAPRU transformation drive

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) said 97 Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) combatants participated in the verification and socio-economic profiling process as part of its transformation program.

In a news release on Monday, the OPAPRU said the procedure was held in Lamitan, Basilan on July 4 as part of the MNLF Transformation Program through the agreed terms of the Government of the Philippines (GPH)-MNLF Management Committee.

The project is managed by the OPAPRU and is designed to uplift the socio-economic conditions of MNLF combatants, their families, and communities.

This is among the commitments made by the national government under the 1996 Final Peace Agreement with the MNLF.

On Sept. 30, 2023, the OPAPRU launched the MNLF Transformation Program in Basilan wherein 460 combatants completed the validation, verification, and socio-economic profiling process.

The peace body aims to complete the profiling of all the remaining MNLF combatants in the province who are among the target beneficiaries for the fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, some 1,705 MNLF combatants were profiled in Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur and North Cotabato. (PNA)