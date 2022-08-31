  Wednesday Aug, 31 2022 10:58:23 PM

Abalos awards wounded Maguindanao cops with merit medals

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 17:45 PM Wed Aug 31, 2022
33
By: 
John M. Unson
The three cops were visited Wednesday by Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. (From BARMM Regional Police)

COTABATO CITY -- Local government secretary Benjamin Abalos. Jr.  on Wednesday awarded the three policemen wounded in Tuesday’s ambush in Ampatuan, Maguindanao with two merit medals each.

M/Sgt. Renante Quinalayo and Corporals Rogelio Dela Cuesta, Jr. and Marc Clint Dayaday each received from Abalos and National Police Director Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. a Medalya ng Kadakilaan and Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting right in their beds at the Galapati Hospital in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat.

The three policemen belong to the Ampatuan Municipal Police Station in Ampatuan town in the second district of Maguindanao.

They were together in a patrol vehicle, along with Ampatuan’s police chief. Lt. Reynaldo Samson, and another policeman, Cpl. Salipudin Endab, en route to Barangay Kapinpilan to arrest a robbery suspect, Kamir Kambal, when gunmen positioned at one side of the road shot them with assault rifles.

Samson and Endab both died on the spot from bullet wounds. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Fernando Dugho elected Cotelco board member

Official Proclamation ni Dir. Fernando Dugho sa katatapos na Board of Director's Election sa Carmen/Banisilan District. "Indi pa diri ang...

Socoteco 1 celebrates 51 years of electrification on Aug. 31

KORONADAL CITY - SOCOTECO-I enjoins everyone to celebrate the remarkable success of rural electrification and the triumph of the spirit of...

Cotabato Light steps up info-drive via socmed

The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) hosts “Usapin sa kuryente” on Facebook live in maximizing the use of social media platform to...

BARMM gov’t to take part in PRO-BAR attrition quota recruitment screening

PARANG, Maguindanao — Some identified ministries and offices of the Bangsamoro Government will join the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous...

Cotabato Light emergency power interruption on September 3, 2022

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) emergency power interruption on September 3, 2022 (Saturday) from 8:00 AM - 11:00...