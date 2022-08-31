Abalos awards wounded Maguindanao cops with merit medals

COTABATO CITY -- Local government secretary Benjamin Abalos. Jr. on Wednesday awarded the three policemen wounded in Tuesday’s ambush in Ampatuan, Maguindanao with two merit medals each.

M/Sgt. Renante Quinalayo and Corporals Rogelio Dela Cuesta, Jr. and Marc Clint Dayaday each received from Abalos and National Police Director Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. a Medalya ng Kadakilaan and Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting right in their beds at the Galapati Hospital in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat.

The three policemen belong to the Ampatuan Municipal Police Station in Ampatuan town in the second district of Maguindanao.

They were together in a patrol vehicle, along with Ampatuan’s police chief. Lt. Reynaldo Samson, and another policeman, Cpl. Salipudin Endab, en route to Barangay Kapinpilan to arrest a robbery suspect, Kamir Kambal, when gunmen positioned at one side of the road shot them with assault rifles.

Samson and Endab both died on the spot from bullet wounds.