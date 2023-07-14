  Friday Jul, 14 2023 03:32:37 AM

Aboitiz, Cotabato Light donate laptops, printers, accessories to Tamontaka Central School

Local News • 21:15 PM Thu Jul 13, 2023
45
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Tamontaka Central School in Barangay Tamontaka in Cotabato City has received eight units of laptops, five printers, and accessories from the Cotabato Light and Power Company, Aboitiz Fondation, Inc in partnership with the city govenrment of Cotabato.

Present at the turnover ceremony were AboitizPower Distribution Utilities SVP and COO, Anton Mari Perdices, Cotabato Light President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III and City Vice Mayor Johari "Butch" C. Abu as well as the Tamontaka School Principal, Marlon E. Lu.

May be an image of 7 people and text

May be an image of 1 person

