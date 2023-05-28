Aboitiz, Cotabato Light extend financial aid to MBHTE Cotabato City schools division

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) and the Aboitiz Foundation, Inc have provided financial support to the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) BARMAA Meet 2023.

Cotabato Light President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III together with the power firm department heads officially handed over P50,000 financial assistance to Schools Division Superintendent Concepcion F. Balawag at the Cotabato Light office.

This is intended to support the implementation of the BARMAA Meet from May 25-29, 2023 with a theme "Sustaining the Gains of Peace and Unity Through Sports" hosted by Schools Division of Cotabato City in partnership with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Cotabato City.