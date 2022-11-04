Aboitiz firm Cotabato Light extends aid to LGUs for Paeng victims

Ready to help! In coordination with the MDDRMO, Cotabato Light and Power Company responded quickly to deliver relief goods to areas affected by Tropical Storm Paeng.

"Together, we turned over 130 sacks of rice, 88 boxes of canned goods, and 42 boxes of noodles to the Cotabato City and Sultan Kudarat LGUs on October 31, and to Datu Odin Sinsuat LGU on November 1," the Cotabato Light said in a statement.