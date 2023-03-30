Aboitiz firm gets 4th ISO certification

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has obtained its fourth ISO certification, Asset Management System after passing the 2nd Surveillance audit conducted by DQS Certification Philippines Inc, with zero non-conformities last December 2022, power firm officials today said.

ISO 55001:2014 Standard is an integrated business improvement tool that helps organizations to manage their assets and optimize asset lifetime value effectively.

“Cotabato Light is proud to have received another certification particularly the Asset Management System,” Cotabato Light President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III, said in as a statement.

“This is proof that Cotabato Light upholds the high performance principle to achieve and sustain business results, operational and service excellence ensuring that we continually improve our processes and systems to better serve our customers,” he added.

He assured added that the company will continue to strive towards sustaining and continually improving the company’s asset management performance as required by the standard.

The asset management system would help it to make the most of its assets while balancing financial, environmental, and social costs, risk, quality of service, and performance.

Cotabato Light and Power Company, Inc is in a highly regulated industry that owns and operates its assets within its designated franchise areas. It is engaged in the planning, design, acquisition, construction, operation, maintenance and disposal of the assets used in the distribution of electricity, which provides the necessary services to its customers.

Since 2018, Cotabato Light has attained its certification in ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System.

Cotabato Light is a wholly owned electric distribution utility of the Aboitiz Company.

It began its operations in June 1939, marking 82 years of serving and delighting our customers within its franchise area covering Cotabato City and parts of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat municipalities under Maguindanao Del Norte province.