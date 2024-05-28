Aboitiz Power distribution units awarded with IMS recertification for 2024

Aboitiz Power Distribution (AP) Units, including Subic EnerZone Corporation, Mactan EnerZone Corporation, Balamban EnerZone Corporation, Lima EnerZone Corporation, Visayan Electric Company, Cotabato Light and Power Company, and Davao Light and Power Company, have been awarded the prestigious Integrated Management System (IMS) Recertification for 2024 by DQS Certification Philippines Inc. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey of excellence for Aboitiz Power Distribution Utility (APDU).

In addition to the IMS Certification, Subic EnerZone Corporation, Visayan Electric Company, Cotabato Light and Power Company, and Davao Light and Power Company have also received the esteemed Asset Management Certification from DQS Certification Philippines Inc. These certifications underscore the commitment of APDU to uphold the highest standards in management systems and asset management, ensuring unparalleled service quality and operational efficiency.

DQS Certification Philippines Inc. is a part of DQS Group, a globally recognized certification body for management systems. Under the strategic leadership of DQS Holding based in Frankfurt, Germany, DQS Group offers assessments and certifications for over 200 different standards. The IMS Certification highlights APDU's adherence to integrated quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety management systems.

The certification ceremony was graced by Mr. Romeo Zamora, Managing Director of DQS Certification Philippines Inc. and current Director of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Manila Chapter. Key leaders from Aboitiz Power Distribution Units were present to receive the awards, including:

- Dante Pollescas, President and COO of the EnerZones group

- Raul Lucero, President and COO of Visayan Electric

- Mark Valencia, Chief Technology Officer of the Aboitiz Power Distribution Unit

- Dexter Ompad, AVP for Business Process & Strategic Performance Management

- Vanessa Caceres, AVP for Marketing and Communications AP DU

- Ryan Griva, AVP for Engineering EnerZone group

- Jay Navarro, AVP for CSG and G.O.

- Edgar Caluza, Integrated Management Representative for EnerZone group

Joining virtually were:

- Anton Mari Perdices, SVP and COO of the Aboitiz Power Distribution Group

- Val Saludes, President and COO of Cotabato Light and Power Company

- Rodger Velasco, President and COO of Davao Light and Power Company

Mr. Zamora commended the APDU teams for their unwavering dedication to excellence, stating, "These certifications are a testament to your commitment to continuous improvement and customer service excellence."

APDU’s leaders expressed their gratitude and reiterated their commitment to striving for excellence and to continue enhancing systems and services for the betterment of customers and stakeholders.