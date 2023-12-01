AboitizPower, Cotabato Light and NDU sign MOA, MOU for collaboration, partnership

COTABATO CITY - Today marks a pivotal moment as AboitizPower Distribution, and Cotabato Light take a giant leap towards empowering dreams through the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Notre Dame University - Cotabato City.

The signing officially solidifies collaboration and shared aspirations that will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the transformative journey for both industry and academe.

Present during the ceremonial signing were AboitizPower, headed by Anton Mari Perdices, Distribution Group Chief Operating Officer; Belen B. Catanduanes, SAVP for Human Resources; and Valentin S. Saludes III, Cotabato Light President and COO.

Representing Notre Dame University are Fr. Francis Efren C. Zabala, OMI, D.Min., NDU President, Dr. Delma A. Yuarata, VP for Academic Affairs, and Dr. Raymund G. Mamaril, Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Studies.

The partnership will continue to work hand in hand towards a shared vision that aims to produce future electrical engineers who will drive advancements in the power industry and contribute to academic excellence.

This is in line with Aboitiz Power Distribution's massive transformative purpose of empowering the evolution of both cities and communities.