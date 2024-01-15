  Monday Jan, 15 2024 08:40:30 AM

AboitizPower warns public vs hiring scam

Local News • 20:30 PM Sun Jan 14, 2024
Arlene Valdez Hepiga

COTABATO CITY - The Aboitiz Power Corporation warns the public of recruitment or hiring scams involving persons falsely and fraudulently claiming to be representatives or officers of Aboitiz Power Corporation and its subsidiaries, and requiring the payment of fees and deposit of money in consideration of employment opportunities in Aboitiz Power Corporation.

The public is advised and reminded that Aboitiz Power Corporation does not require applicants to pay, deposit, or advance any amounts to be considered for a job or position.

Individuals engaged in fraudulent activities are not in any way related to or representatives of Aboitiz Power Corporation.

As such, the Company, its directors, officers, and employees are not responsible for any damage caused by such fraudulent activities.

Job opportunities in Aboitiz Power Corporation can be accessed through respective company websites, and legitimate job posting sites.

In case of doubt, contact Aboitiz Power Corporation through the following:

WEBSITE: https://www.aboitizpower.com CAREERS WEBSITE: https://careers.aboitizpower.com

EMAIL: poweryourfuture@aboitiz.com

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aboitizpower

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AboitizPowerCorporation

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@aboitizpowerofficial

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@AboitizPowerCorporation

