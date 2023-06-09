Abrogar welcomes new TESDA director general Mangudadatu, says agency is in good hands

KORONADAL CITY – The new director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-12) has been a strong partner of TESDA-12, according to Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar.

In a statement, Abrogar welcomed the appointment of former congressman and former Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu.

Mangudadatu has taken his oath of office before Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr during ceremonies held at Malacanang.

Abrogar described Mangudadatu as “one of the strongest allies and advocate of TESDA programs” in the Soccsksargen region.

“Secretary Teng has been a very strong partner in the implementation of the TESDA programs when he was the congressman and Governor of Sultan Kudarat, believing also on how TESDA programs can make a difference in the lives of his constituents,” Abrogar said in an interview.

In his leadership as Sultan Kudarat governor from 2019-2022, TESDA Dose released a total of 20,000 scholarship slots in his province which covered training programs in different sectors.

With the leadership of now Secretary Teng, TESDA-12 will intensify anti-insurgency programs, including Project TALA of TESDA Dose which covers the Geographic Isolated and Disadvantages Areas in the province and handed over 1,000 solar powered household lights to the trained recipients.

His leadership allowed TESDA and other government instrumentalities to penetrate underserved areas and deliver basic services to the communities.

Governor Teng was also a strong advocate in the implementation of Executive Order 70 in the region, with its efforts to eliminate the insurgency concerns by ensuring government services reach the isolated and marginalized sectors.

The Coffee Production Level II training program in the region spearheaded by TESDA was also implemented with the support of the Provincial Government of Sultan Kudarat, TESDA, and private partners like NESTLE.

TESDA also produced more than 300 coffee farmer graduates, mostly from Indigenous Peoples Communities in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato.

With Mangudadatu now as TESDA chief, battle cry of “Gobyernong Tapat at Maaasahan,” Director Abrogar II is optimistic that his leadership in TESDA will elevate a multitude of fellow Filipinos from poverty through skills training and technical education and that "TESDA is in good hands."