  Thursday Feb, 04 2021 09:12:05 PM

Abu kidnapper wanted for bus terminal bombing neutralized

Peace and Order • 09:45 AM Thu Feb 4, 2021
93
By: 
John M. Unson
The slain  Arrassid Adjing Hallissam was wanted for a string of heinous offenses. (WestMinCom photo)

COTABATO CITY --- State agents shot dead Wednesday in Zamboanga City an Abu Sayyaf terrorist wanted for the abduction of more than 20 people, a number of them foreigners.

The slain Abu Sayyaf member, Arrassid Adjing Hallissam, was also tagged in the 2015 bombing of a bus terminal in Barangay Guiwan in Zamboanga City that killed two commuters and hurt 52 others.

Combined police and military operatives were to arrest Hallissam, also known as Guru Ara, in his hideout in Barangay San Roque in Zamboanga City at about 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, but killed him instead when he resisted.

Hallissam was a henchman of slain Abu Sayyaf figurehead Isnilon Hapilon, who perished in an encounter with soldiers during the bloody 2017 siege of Marawi City that he and leaders of the Maute terror group instigated.

Hallissam was tagged in the abduction of more than 20 people that he and his accomplices released only after receiving hefty ransoms.

Among their victims were foreigners Kevin Lunsmann, Gerfa Yeatts Lunsmann, Warren Rodwell, Chinese nationals Yu Lin Kai and Jian Luo and a Korean named Nwi Seong Hong, kidnapped in one attack after another in Zamboanga City and in nearby Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay provinces.

In separate statements Wednesday, the Police Regional Office-9 and the military’s Western Mindanao Command both confirmed that Hallissam was also among the bombers behind the January 23, 2015 a bus terminal in Barangay Guiwan in Zamboanga City that resulted in the deaths of two commuters and hurt 52 others.  

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Rifle grenade, natagpuan sa RH-8, Cotabato City, pinasabog ng bomb expert

May pinasabog ang Cotabato PNP na isang rifle grenade alas 2:35 ngayong hapon sa Purok Inon, Barangay Rosary Heights 8, Cotabato City. Sinabi ni...

Earthquake victims in Ilomavis get aid from NoCot gov

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Abot sa P8,290,000 ang ayudang ipinamahagi ngayong araw ni Governor Nancy Catamco sa mga apektado ng lindol noong 2019 sa Barangay...

MOLE-BARMM gets P274 million 2021 budget; to expand programs

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government has allocated P274 million for the 2021 operation of its labor ministry, P81 million higher than its P193...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (FEB 4, 2021 )

EADLINES: 1.  Pitong mga suspek sa Tulunan bombing, nakatakdang kasuhan, ayon sa PNP; Isa sa mga saksi nagsabing nakita niay ang nagtanim ng...

Abu kidnapper wanted for bus terminal bombing neutralized

COTABATO CITY --- State agents shot dead Wednesday in Zamboanga City an Abu Sayyaf terrorist wanted for the abduction of more than 20 people, a...