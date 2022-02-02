  Wednesday Feb, 02 2022 09:09:00 PM

Abu Sayyaf, soldier perish in Sulu encounter 

Peace and Order • 15:00 PM Wed Feb 2, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
Pfc. Jay Clint Pasingan (Photo from Delute Family, victim's relatives)

COTABATO CITY --- An Army soldier and an Abu Sayyaf member were killed in a gunfight in Patikul town in Sulu Monday. 

The fatalities were identified as Army Pfc. Jay Clint Pasingan and Abu Sayyaf gunman Omar Yakhan, a follower of the long wanted terrorists Ellam Nasirin.

Pasingan and his companions were patrolling in Barangay Bangkal in Patikul town in Sulu when they were attacked by Abu Sayyaf terrorists, sparking a gunfight.

Two companions of Pasingan, Sgt. Michael Baguno at Pfc. Celestino Tanu, were both wounded in the ensuing encounter.

Baguno and Tanu were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Nasirin’s group was also behind last week’s ambush in Barangay Tugas in Patikul of soldiers on board a vehicle, killing Pfc. Joefrazen Tawasil on the spot.

Tawasil belonged to the Army’s 45th Infantry Battalion. Two of his companions were wounded in the attack. 

