Abu Sayyaf sub-leader killed in Tawi-Tawi clash

MANILA – A sub-leader of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was killed in a counter-terrorism police operation in Tawi-Tawi province early Tuesday.

In a media interview at Camp Crame, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said Udon Hasim was killed in a 30-minute firefight with members of the PNP Special Action Force (SAF), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and Intelligence Group (IG) in Barangay Lahay-Lahay in the town of Tandubas at about 5 a.m.

Hasim opened fire on the arresting team, prompting them to return fire which led to an encounter.

Three police officers were also wounded in the firefight.

Hasim is wanted for four counts of frustrated murder and 17 counts of murder.

“On July 28, 2013, involved siya sa (he was involved in an) ambush which killed 23 civilians and wounded 14 others in Talipao, Sulu. Hindi lang siya member ng (He is not only a member of the) ASG, na-involve na rin siya sa (he was involved in) illegal drugs last month, April 2024 in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, yung tao niya na involved sa illegal drugs, namatay din (his followers who are also involved in illegal drugs were also killed),” Marbil said.

Seized from the operation were several plastic sachets containing shabu, an M14 rifle, an M16 rifle, assorted magazines and ammunition for M14 and M16, and a bandolier.

The suspect's cadaver was brought to the Tandubas Health Unit, while the wounded personnel were brought to Ciudad Medical Zamboanga for medical treatment.

Ranking NPA leader falls

In a related development, CIDG director Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said a ranking leader of the New People's Army (NPA) was arrested in a manhunt in Cagayan province.

The suspect, alias "Bladdy", was arrested in an operation by the CIDG Regional Field Unit 2 in Barangay Santa Cruz in Ballesteros town on Tuesday afternoon.

Bladdy is the Commanding Officer of the Front Operational Command (FOC), West Front, Komiteng Probinsya (KOMPROB) Cagayan, and Komiteng Rehiyon-Cagayan Valley (KRCV) of the NPA.

The suspect is wanted for murder by the Ballesteros, Cagayan Region Trial Court Branch 33.