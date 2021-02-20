  Saturday Feb, 20 2021 03:16:50 AM

Accidental blast hurts cop in GenSan

Local News • 20:30 PM Fri Feb 19, 2021
PRO-12 news release

The explosion happened at General Santos City Bula Police Station (PS6) today, February. 19, 2021 at 4 o’clock in the afternoon was an accident.

Colonel Gilberto Tuzon, Gen. Santos City police director ensures the public that the grenade hand offensive MK3 A2 with detached fuse assembly with blasting cap wasn’t from criminals.

The grenade was intentionally turned over by a force multiplier of the said place to the desk officer, Cpl Samson Yari Cael.

After placing the separated blasting cap and its body in front of Cpl Cael, the blasting cap suddenly explode for unknown reason.

Cael was rushed in to the hospital and now in stable condition.

