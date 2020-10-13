Accidental rocket blast scares villagers

MAGUINDANAO --- An MG520 attack helicopter accidentally launched Tuesday a rocket while hovering over a spot in the Cotabato Airport in Datu Odin town, setting off a powerful explosion felt in villages around.

The rocket landed and went off in an open field north of the airport.

Lt. Col. Anhouvic Atilano, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said officials of the Tactical Operations Group -12 of the Philippine Air Force are still investigating on the incident.

The Air Force unit is based at one side of the Cotabato Airport, adjacent to Camp Siongco, where the headquarters of the 6th ID is located.

“No one was reported hurt in the explosion,” Atilano said.

The rocket blast was heard by residents in Barangay Tamontaka in Cotabato City, about a kilometer north of the airport, and in nearby upland barangays Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao province.