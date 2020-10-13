  Tuesday Oct, 13 2020 04:05:31 PM

Accidental rocket blast scares villagers

Local News • 15:00 PM Tue Oct 13, 2020
8
By: 
John Unson
An MG-520 attack helicopter like in this file photo accidentally launched a rocket Tuesday morning near Cotabato airport. (image from google.com)

MAGUINDANAO --- An MG520 attack helicopter accidentally launched Tuesday a rocket while hovering over a spot in the Cotabato Airport in Datu Odin town, setting off a powerful explosion felt in villages around.

The rocket landed and went off in an open field north of the airport.

Lt. Col. Anhouvic Atilano, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said officials of the Tactical Operations Group -12 of the Philippine Air Force are still investigating on the incident.

The Air Force unit is based at one side of the Cotabato Airport, adjacent to Camp Siongco, where the headquarters of the 6th ID is located.

“No one was reported hurt in the explosion,” Atilano said.

The rocket blast was heard by residents in Barangay Tamontaka in Cotabato City, about a kilometer north of the airport, and in nearby upland barangays Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao province. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Accidental rocket blast scares villagers

MAGUINDANAO --- An MG520 attack helicopter accidentally launched Tuesday a rocket while hovering over a spot in the Cotabato Airport in Datu Odin...

Townhall in SoCot shut down over rising Covid-19 cases

TBOLI, South Cotabato -  Work at the municipal hall of Tboli town in South Cotabato province has been suspended for at least five days effective...

NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM registers more recovery than new infections

COTABATO CITY - More novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as againt new infections, the...

Let your mercy come to me, O Lord

Reading 1 GAL 5:1-6 Brothers and sisters: For freedom Christ set us free; so stand firm and do not submit again to the yoke of slavery. It is...

NDBC COVID WATCH: More people test positive in Region 12, 19 recover

COTABATO CITY - Nadagdagan pa ng 27 na mga bagong nagpositibo sa Covid 19 ang Soccsksargen ngayong araw. Dahil dito umaabot na sa 1,880 ang bilang...