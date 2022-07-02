  Saturday Jul, 02 2022 02:30:43 AM

Active cop wanted for carnapping falls in Cotabato City

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 18:45 PM Fri Jul 1, 2022
Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA

MANILA – Members of the anti-scalawag unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have arrested an active police officer wanted for carnapping cases in Cotabato City on Wednesday.

In a statement Friday, Brig. Gen. Samuel Nacion, chief of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG), identified the suspect as Pat. Jassim Muhammad Aking.

Aking, a member of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion of the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO BARMM), was arrested in an operation in 28th Purok Pinnen, Rosales Street, Barangay Rosary Heights VI at around 2 p.m.

The suspect has a standing arrest warrant for two charges of carnapping in violation of the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016 with a fixed bail of PHP300,000 for each case.

The operation was recorded using one body-worn camera and one alternative recording device, in compliance with the rules on the use of recording devices during law enforcement operations.

The suspect was brought to Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) BARMM Office in Cotabato City for documentation and processing. 

