ADB, JICA fund Malabang anti-flood infra project

LANAO DEL SUR --- Eight barangays in Malabang town stand to benefit from a foreign-funded flood control project as a remedy to destructive flooding even at slightest downpours in hinterlands around.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Asian Development Bank shall fund the P3.5 billion project, a downstream viaduct where floodwaters that accumulate in off-flooded barangays can flow through and drain at the seacoast of Malabang.

The project shall include flood control infrastructures in the barangays that would divert flow of rampaging flood waters to the sea, according to key sources from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The seaside Malabang town is located in the second district of Lanao del Sur, a component province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Malabang Mayor Tomas Macapodi said Thursday barangay officials have assured his administration to help secure the project to ensure its completion based on a fixed work program.

Experts from ADB visited Malabang early on for an ocular inspection of the areas the colossal flood control infrastructure facility shall traverse.

The project shall protect stretches of the Secretary Narciso Ramos Highway in Malabang from floods that causes suspension of flow of traffic each time, affecting local commerce and trade.

“There are houses in these flood-prone barangays already buried in silt overtime due to recurring floods,” Macapodi said Thursday.

Macapodi said they are thankful to the benefactors of the flood control project, including the national government and the BARMM for addressing the flooding problems Malabang residents have long been ranting about.

Macapodi said he and his constituent-barangay officials are to help each other in supporting the implementation of the project to show to JICA and the ADB that Maranaos are trustworthy and are good partners in implementing foreign-assisted infrastructure projects.