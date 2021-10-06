Admin candidates file COCs for posts in peaceful DBS town

COTABATO CITY ---- The administration candidates for positions in the peaceful Datu Blah Sinsuat town filed their certificates of candidacy Tuesday under the banner of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party.

The slate is led by reelectionist Datu Blah Sinsuat Mayor Marshall Sinsuat and spouse, Raida Tomawis-Sinsuat, who is seeking a second term as vice mayor.

The UBJP, founded by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front whose chairman is now the appointed chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, is promoting religious and cultural solidarity, via good governance, in BARMM’s five provinces and three cities.

The eight administration candidates for a seat each in the Datu Blah Sinsuat Sangguniang Bayan --- Mikhaela Marsha Sinsuat, Allan Sinsuat, Datudido Mama, Saidin Kuga, Gamassy Mustapha, Aldrin Empal, Bilhit Sinsuat and Mentingan Talib – also filed their COCs, along with their reelectionists mayor and vice mayor, at the office Municipal Election Officer Abdulhamid Hadji Omar.

The leadership of the incumbent mayor of Datu Blah Sinsuat is being patronized by all 13 barangay chairpersons in the seaside municipality, also known as the fishing capital of Maguindanao.

Sinsuat said their campaign pitch shall partly focus on their commitment to protect the gains of the peace process between Malacañang and the southern Moro communities.

He said he and their administration slate for elective posts in Datu Blah Sinsuat are grateful to the MILF-led BARMM government for having provided the municipality with projects needed to boost local governance and hasten the socio-economic advancement of their constituents. (John Felix Unson)