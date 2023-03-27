AFP: 5 Dawlah Islamiyah killed, bombing plot foiled in North Cotabato, Maguindanao Sur

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte – Military authorities here have claimed that it foiled bombing plots by Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group members with the recovery of eight improvised explosive devices and death of five terrorist groups in Maguindanao del Sur.

The three-day military air and ground assaults that included the use of 155-mm Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzers Systems (ATMOS) of the Army was aimed at pursuing DI group of about 30 massing in the borders of Pagalungan and Datu Montawal towns in Maguindanao del Sur.

Citing intelligence operations, Colonel Donald Gumiran, commander of 602nd Infantry Brigade based in Carmen, Cotabato province, said the DI Hassan Group, that pledge allegiance to ISIS, was plotting to set off IEDs in Cotabato province and Maguindanao del Sur at the start of fasting month.

“Our intelligence information has confirmed that the DI Hassan Group, led by Almoben Sebod, were camping in Barangay Dalgan in Pagalungan town and plotting to launch bomb attacks on civilian areas,” Gumiran said.

After the information was verified and confirmed, the military launched simultaneous, air, ground and artillery (ATMOS) attacks in Barangay Dalgan before dawn on March 22.

Gumiran said the pre-dawn offensive was followed by sporadic skirmishes between ground troops and local terrorists in the Maguindanao marshland until Saturday.

Aside from the fatalities, soldiers also arrested one DI member and recovered from him a calibre .45 pistol, bullets and bomb making components.

“We thwarted their plot to bomb civilian areas during the fasting month of Ramadan,” Gumiran said.

“After we have recovered these IEDs, we can say we have prevented them from carrying out bombing plots,” Gumiran said, who added that he ordered the termination of operation on Sunday to allow the return of civilians who fled their homes.

Mayor Salik Mamasabulod of Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur, about 700 families have evacuated to safer grounds and are temporarily housed in Dalgan Elementary School and nearby areas.

“Your 6th Infantry Division will not allow the terrorists to disrupt the observance of fasting month,” Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division commander said.

Gumiran said pursuit operations against other members of DI Hassan group continues even during the fasting month in the towns surrounding the marshland.