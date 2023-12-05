  Tuesday Dec, 05 2023 09:41:08 PM

AFP heightens ops vs. Daulah Islamiyah units in Lanao Sur

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:15 PM Tue Dec 5, 2023
135
By: 
Priam Nepomuceno/PNA
AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. (PNA file photo)

MANILA – Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Tuesday said the military has launched intensified operations against the Daulah Islamiyah (DI) local terrorist group operating in Lanao del Sur.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Brawner said they are also looking into reports that the terror group ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) is behind Sunday's bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) gym in Marawi City that killed four persons and wounded 50 others.

"We're still in the process of investigating this, we are looking at the signature of the bomb and (the) Philippine National Police already has persons of interest. Kaya tinitingnan po natin lahat yan, (we are looking at all that). In the meantime your armed forces are already conducting a manhunt, a massive operation to go against the perpetrators of this incident," he said.

The AFP chief said investigations by military and police explosive experts revealed that the improvised explosive device (IED) or bomb used was based on a 60mm mortar round coupled with an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) round.

Brawner said this IED can produce a powerful explosion once detonated.

"But the PNP (Philippine National Police) said they did not see any traces of a cell phone or any device that could have triggered this bomb remotely. We are discounting the fact that it is (a) suicide bombing because we do not see remnants of body parts or any indication that it is a suicide bombing," he said.

Brawner, meanwhile, urged the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings following the attack.

"Let us be aware of our surroundings, if we see a bag, for instance, unattended, i-report kaagad natin, (we should report it immediately). If we see for instance on a bus, somebody comes up with a bag at biglang bumaba na wala na yung bag nya (who suddenly alighted without any bag), ireport kaagad natin (we should report this immediately), these things would help," he added. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

32 NDU College of Law graduates, pumasa sa BAR exams; BJMP BARMM official pumasa din

ABOT sa 32 mga graduate ng Bachelor of Laws ng Notre Dame University o NDU Cotabato City ang pumasa sa kakatapos lang 2023 bar examinations. Batay...

AFP heightens ops vs. Daulah Islamiyah units in Lanao Sur

MANILA – Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Tuesday said the military has launched intensified operations...

Security path to marsh gas exploration: In death threat, Marsh village chair, kin of Army personnel in Marawi siege

(First of Two Parts) PIKIT, Cotabato—A barangay official seeks government protection from a security threat ostensibly posed by an armed group in...

Experts to help set up Marawi City anti-terror emergency network

COTABATO CITY -- A regional telecommunications ministry offered to help the Mindanao State University establish a viable emergency reaction network...

CM Ebrahim leads high-level delegation to assess needs, offer support to MSU blast victims

MARAWI CITY — Following the recent bombing incident at Mindanao State University (MSU)-Marawi, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (...