AFP to install Maj. Gen. Galido as new Westmincom chief

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is set to install a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1990 Bigkis-Lahi on today, as the new commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

The incoming Westmincom chief, Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, is the current commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) based in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Galido will replace his classmate, Maj. Gen. Arturo Rojas of the Philippine Marines, who was designated as the acting commander of Westmincom in October 2022.

Former AFP chief-of-staff, Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Baccaro, installed Rojas as acting Westmincom chief when Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr. relinquished his position on October 4, a day before he turns 56, the mandatory retirement age.

Before he was designated as acting commander, Rojas was Westmincom's deputy commander for external defense operations.

Lt. Col. Abdurasad Sirajan, Westmincom information officer, said AFP chief-of-staff Gen. Andres Centino will lead the change of command ceremony at Camp Don Basilio Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters here.

Galido assumed as the 6ID head in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Rojas is set to be assigned as the new commander of the AFP’s Special Operations Command based at Fort Magsaysay, Cabanatuan City. (PNA)