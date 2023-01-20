  Friday Jan, 20 2023 11:19:20 AM

AFP to install Maj. Gen. Galido as new Westmincom chief

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:15 AM Fri Jan 20, 2023
25
By: 
Teofilo Garcia, Jr/PNA
Maj. Gen. Roy Galido. (Army file photo)

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is set to install a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1990 Bigkis-Lahi on today, as the new commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

The incoming Westmincom chief, Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, is the current commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) based in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Galido will replace his classmate, Maj. Gen. Arturo Rojas of the Philippine Marines, who was designated as the acting commander of Westmincom in October 2022.

Former AFP chief-of-staff, Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Baccaro, installed Rojas as acting Westmincom chief when Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr. relinquished his position on October 4, a day before he turns 56, the mandatory retirement age.

Before he was designated as acting commander, Rojas was Westmincom's deputy commander for external defense operations.

Lt. Col. Abdurasad Sirajan, Westmincom information officer, said AFP chief-of-staff Gen. Andres Centino will lead the change of command ceremony at Camp Don Basilio Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters here.

Galido assumed as the 6ID head in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Rojas is set to be assigned as the new commander of the AFP’s Special Operations Command based at Fort Magsaysay, Cabanatuan City. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

AFP to install Maj. Gen. Galido as new Westmincom chief

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is set to install a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1990 Bigkis-...

32 Moro extremists yield to BARMM police

COTABATO CITY  – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) welcomed on Thursday 32 Moro extremists who...

EU, UNICEF expands programs in BARMM

COTABATO CITY --- Stakeholders took as a vote of confidence for the Bangsamoro government the expansion of the peace and development efforts of the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan 19, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   BOMB expert na miyembro ng Dawlah Islamiya, naaresto ng otoridad sa President Roxas, North Cotabato 2  ...

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power interruption on Jan. 22

What: NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption When: Sunday, January 22, 2023 Time: 6:00- 7:00 AM and 6:00 - 7:00 PM Affected Areas: Whole Cotabato...