AFP spox: Army hits Lanao del Sur DI camp

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 12:00 PM Tue Mar 1, 2022
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY ---- The military hit with airstrikes and artillery barrage before dawn Tuesday the locations of violent religious extremists in upland areas in Barangay Malalag in Maguing town in Lanao del Sur. 

Troops have reportedly surrounded the area and have since been exchanging sporadic shots with members of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. 

Members of the Dawlah Islamiya include former followers of the slain Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute, founders of the moribund Maute terror group that instigated the bloody May 23 to October 2017 siege of Marawi City the capital of Lanao del Sur. 

In a statement, the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, which has jurisdiction over military units in Marawi City and in the 39 towns of Lanao del Sur, said the operation is necessary, meant to protect the local communities from local terror groups.

