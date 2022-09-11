After 2-year hiatus, Penafrancia procession draws throngs of devotees

Devotees of Our Lady of Penafrancia and the Divino Rostro once again flocked to the pilgrim city of Naga for this year’s “Traslacion” procession.

Two years without celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an estimated half-a-million devotees filled the streets on Friday, Sept. 9 to mark the start of novenario at the Naga Cathedral.

Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona of Caceres said in his homily “tuwang tuwa ako halos mapaluha sa pagdating ng Mahal na Ina dito sa Cathedral, matapos ang tatlong taon ng pag-aantay dahil sa pandemic, sino ba naman ang hindi matutuwa?”

He later emphasized the importance of the communion of love in the family with the inspiration of Mary who exemplifies genuine attention, nourishment and support to her Son.

This year’s theme is “Mary accompanies our journey towards a synodal Church.”

The traditional fluvial procession will culminate the celebration on Sept. 17 with Cardinal Jose Advincula presiding over the liturgy. The Solemn Feast of Our Lady of Penafrancia is on Sept. 18.

Nuestra Señora de Peñafrancia is a miraculous image of the Virgin Mary venerated in Naga City since 1710.

Pope Benedict XV granted the image a decree of canonical coronation May 13, 1920, and declared Our Lady of Penafrancia as the regional patroness of Bicolandia.

The rite of coronation was executed on Sept. 24, 1924 with apostolic delegate, Guillermo Piani.

The venerated image is housed at the National Shrine and Basilica Minore of Our Lady of Penafrancia.