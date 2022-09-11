  Sunday Sep, 11 2022 03:12:57 AM

After 2-year hiatus, Penafrancia procession draws throngs of devotees

Church • 21:00 PM Sat Sep 10, 2022
39
By: 
Fr. Louie Occiano, Naga City/CBCP News
Devotees of the Our Lady of Peñafrancia join the “traslacion” in Naga City to honor the patroness of the Bicol region, Sept. 9, 2022. ARCHDIOCESE OF CACERES/Robert Boncodin

Devotees of Our Lady of Penafrancia and the Divino Rostro once again flocked to the pilgrim city of Naga for this year’s “Traslacion” procession.

Two years without celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an estimated half-a-million devotees filled the streets on Friday, Sept. 9 to mark the start of novenario at the Naga Cathedral.

Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona of Caceres said in his homily “tuwang tuwa ako halos mapaluha sa pagdating ng Mahal na Ina dito sa Cathedral, matapos ang tatlong taon ng pag-aantay dahil sa pandemic, sino ba naman ang hindi matutuwa?”

He later emphasized the importance of the communion of love in the family with the inspiration of Mary who exemplifies genuine attention, nourishment and support to her Son.

This year’s theme is “Mary accompanies our journey towards a synodal Church.”

The traditional fluvial procession will culminate the celebration on Sept. 17 with Cardinal Jose Advincula presiding over the liturgy. The Solemn Feast of Our Lady of Penafrancia is on Sept. 18.

Nuestra Señora de Peñafrancia is a miraculous image of the Virgin Mary venerated in Naga City since 1710.

Pope Benedict XV granted the image a decree of canonical coronation May 13, 1920, and declared Our Lady of Penafrancia as the regional patroness of Bicolandia.

The rite of coronation was executed on Sept. 24, 1924 with apostolic delegate, Guillermo Piani.

The venerated image is housed at the National Shrine and Basilica Minore of Our Lady of Penafrancia.

May be an image of one or more people, people standing, people walking, crowd and road

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao mayor inaresto ng CIDG sa Davao dahil sa kasong murder

ITO ANG kinumpirma sa Radyo Bida ni Lt.Col. Bernard Lao, Acting Regional Chief ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Regional Field Unit...

After 2-year hiatus, Penafrancia procession draws throngs of devotees

Devotees of Our Lady of Penafrancia and the Divino Rostro once again flocked to the pilgrim city of Naga for this year’s “Traslacion” procession....

3 nabbed in PDEA Isulan anti-shabu raid

COTABATO CITY -- Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 immediately clamped down three alleged shabu peddlers from whose house they...

Undocumented red and white "Lauan" lumber seized at Kidapawan checkpoint.

KIDAPAWAN CITY - May kabuuang 2,336 na pirasong Red at White Lauan lumber sakay ng dalawang sasakyan ang naharang ng DENR Community Environment and...

Cotabto Light, partners join 3Q National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill

COTABATO CITY - Personnel of Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light)  and accredited partners joined the 3rd Quarter National...