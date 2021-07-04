  Sunday Jul, 04 2021 01:48:31 PM

Air Force C-130 crashes in Jolo airport

Local News • 13:30 PM Sun Jul 4, 2021
13
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photo courtesy: Aljhisslhyn Radim and Bridge Bridge FB

COTABATO CITY -- A C-130 plane with about 85 passengers and crews crashed in Jolo airport Sunday morning, the military said.

AFP chief Cirilito Sobejana said the plane was about to land in Jolo airport but missed the airport so it tried to regain power to abort landing.

As of posting, rescue units are still on the crash site.

Many of the passengers were fresh graduates of military trainign in 4th Infantry Division who were on the way to the island province for basic military training in Jolo. 

Images of the crash site and the wounded soldiers have been circulating in the social media.

PAF STATEMENT ON C130 MISHAP

A C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force with tail #5125 figured in a mishap upon landing in Jolo. The said aircraft took off from CJVAB to Lumbia Airport and subsequently ferried personnel to Jolo.

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

It crashed in Dan Putih, Patikul, Sulu.

The cargo plant arrived in the country from the US in January 2021

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Air Force C-130 crashes in Jolo airport

COTABATO CITY -- A C-130 plane with about 85 passengers and crews crashed in Jolo airport Sunday morning, the military said. AFP chief...

Cong.Toto shares lesson of near-death in struggle vs. COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - STRAIGHT from his two-week quarantine isolation, Maguindanao Representative Esmael “Toto” Mangudandatu tells his lesson from a near-...

Region 12 has 267 new COVID-19 cases, 206 recover and 3 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 3, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SEVEN (267) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-SIX (206)...

BARMM education minister lauds students’ perseverance amid pandemic

COTABATO CITY  – Minister Mohaqher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (...

MSSD releases P37-M worth of medical aid for indigent patients across BARMM

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has already released some Php37,000,000.00 worth of...