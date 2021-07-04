Air Force C-130 crashes in Jolo airport

COTABATO CITY -- A C-130 plane with about 85 passengers and crews crashed in Jolo airport Sunday morning, the military said.

AFP chief Cirilito Sobejana said the plane was about to land in Jolo airport but missed the airport so it tried to regain power to abort landing.

As of posting, rescue units are still on the crash site.

Many of the passengers were fresh graduates of military trainign in 4th Infantry Division who were on the way to the island province for basic military training in Jolo.

Images of the crash site and the wounded soldiers have been circulating in the social media.

PAF STATEMENT ON C130 MISHAP

A C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force with tail #5125 figured in a mishap upon landing in Jolo. The said aircraft took off from CJVAB to Lumbia Airport and subsequently ferried personnel to Jolo.

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

It crashed in Dan Putih, Patikul, Sulu.

The cargo plant arrived in the country from the US in January 2021