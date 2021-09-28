"Albularyo," 68, shot dead in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - For still unknown reason, unidentified gunman shot dead a quack doctor in Barangay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City Tuesday morning.

The shooting inside a house in Sitio Upper Bitara, Malagapas, Cotabato City occurred at past 12 noon, reports from Police Station 2 showed.

The victim was identified as Ofelia Bangil Ariston, an "albularyo" and known as "Madam," 68 years old and resident of RH-10.

Ariston who hails from Upi, Maguidnanao was hit in the head.

Investigation showed the victim was attending to his "patients" when one man arrived and without provocation opened fire on the victim, according to Capt. Rustum Pastolero, Cotabato City Police Station 2 chief.

The gunman casually left the victim's home.