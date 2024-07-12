All 3 missing persons in Maguindanao del Norte floods found

ALL THREE missing persons drowned swept away by running floodwaters in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte province were found as of Friday morning, according to post-disaster reports.

For the prompt recovery at post-incident search and rescue operations, the Municipal Disaster Risk-Reduction and Management Office credited a rescue team of the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidents (READi), working with volunteers from the Ministry of Public Works, and local elements of the Philippine National Police, as well as the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Maguiindanao del Norte, and the Bureau of Fire Protection—all of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

One more missing person, a woman, was found as recovery efforts continued, said Maguindanao del Norte Information Officer Mubarak Dumato, who accompanied Governor Abdulraof Macacua to Matanog yesterday.

Cascading running waters and tons of mud mass swept through houses in Sitio Campo Uno, Barangay Bugasan near the boundary of Matanog and Parang towns late Tuesday. The running floodwaters and huge volume of wet land mass was triggered by heavy downpours brought about by low-pressure areas of the inter-tropical convergence zone.

Food and relief goods poured in from the Provincial Government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the BARMM.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian earlier directed the dispatch of additional food packs to support the flood-hit families in Maguindanao del Norte and Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur.