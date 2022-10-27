All Socoteco 1 offices close on Oct 31, Nov. 1
By:
Socoteco press release
SPECIAL NON-WORKING AND REGULAR HOLIDAY | October 31 and November 1, 2022
Presidential Proclamation No. 79 declares Monday a Special (Non-Working) Day and Tuesday a Regular Holiday in observance of All Saint’s Day.
ALL SOCOTECO-1 Offices will be CLOSED.
For emergencies and maintenance, please call or text our 24/7 CSC Hotlines.
TELEPHONE Nos:
831 (Marbel Tel.)
228-9900 (Other Telcos)
Smart 0998 592 4432
Globe 0917 709 4866