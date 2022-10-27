  Thursday Oct, 27 2022 06:32:27 PM

All Socoteco 1 offices close on Oct 31, Nov. 1

Local News • 17:45 PM Thu Oct 27, 2022
Socoteco press release

SPECIAL NON-WORKING AND REGULAR HOLIDAY | October 31 and November 1, 2022

Presidential Proclamation No. 79 declares Monday a Special (Non-Working) Day and Tuesday a Regular Holiday in observance of All Saint’s Day.

ALL SOCOTECO-1 Offices will be CLOSED.

For emergencies and maintenance, please call or text our 24/7 CSC Hotlines.

TELEPHONE Nos:

831 (Marbel Tel.)

228-9900 (Other Telcos)

Smart 0998 592 4432

Globe 0917 709 4866

