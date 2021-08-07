Alleged child molester, adultery, concubinage suspects arrested

KORONADAL CITY --- The police arrested three persons --- one wanted for allegedly being a concubine, another for acts of lasciviousness and the third for adultery – in South Cotabato province in the past two days.

The first to get clamped down is Joy Hernan Barro, who peacefully yielded when a police team led by Master Sgt. Maria Rosario Casumpang of the children and women’s protection desk in the Santo Niño municipal police showed him a warrant for his arrest signed by Judge Marlo Brasales.

In a statement Friday, the South Cotabato provincial police office here said Barro was arrested in Purok Baras in Barangay M-Roxas in Santo Niño, South Cotabato with the help of community leaders.

Barro was charged with violation of Republic Act 7610, or the anti-child abuse law, before South Cotabato’s Municipal Circuit Trial Court covering the towns of Norala, T’boli and Santo Niño.

An alleged adulterer, Marlon Calo, was arrested several hours later in Sitio Tucalabong in Barangay Crossing Rubber in Tupi, South Cotabato by municipal police personnel led by Major Rafael Banggay, Jr.

Calo is wanted for an adultery case pending in the Municipal Trial Court of Tupi.

Police agents arrested Mercy Magan Bigcas in Barangay Libertad in Surallah, South Cotabato based on a warrant from a local court where she was sued for concubinage.

The warrant for her arrest also came from the court where Barro was charged with violation of Republic Act 7610.

Bigcas voluntarily yielded when personnel of the Surallah municipal police, led by Major Romy Castañares, showed her an arrest warrant signed by Brasales.

Barro, Calo and Bigcas are now locked in different police detention facilities.