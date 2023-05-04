Alleged mastermind in Adiong ambush slain in Lanao Sur police op

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte – Police operatives in Lanao del Sur on Wednesday neutralized, during law enforcement operation in the town of Maguing, the alleged mastermind on the plot to kill provincial Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.

Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police provincial director, said Oscar Tacmar Capal Gandawali, leader of Gandawali Private Armed Group, was killed when he resisted arrest and briefly traded shots with police operatives at about 3 p.m. Wednesday (May 3).

Injured were 5th Infantry Battalion trooper Staff Sgt. Michael Angelo Y Virecio and Chairman Gamon Manonggiring of Barangay Pilimoknan in Maguing town where the operation was conducted.

Daculan said police operatives, backed by soldiers from 5th IB and Police Special Action Force, were to serve eight warrants of arrest for murder and frustrated murder charges against Gandawali in Barangay Pilimoknan.