Alleged MILF falls in GenSan anti-drug ops

GEN. SANTOS CITY – As part of Police Regional Office 12’s intensive measures to counter the proliferation of illegal drugs in Region 12, a focused law enforcement operation was conducted that resulted in the arrest of a High Value Individual (HVI) along Dacera Avenue, Barangay City Heights, General Santos City over the weekend.

Police in Gen. Santos City station 6 in coordination with PDEA Regional Office 12 facilitated the arrest of the suspect identified as Ansano Ayunan Abdullah Alias Sulo, 33 years old, High Value Individual (HVI) and a member of MILF-BIAF 101st Base Command 8th Unit.

Recovered from his possession were three pieces small-size rectangular heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be “shabu”, one five hundred peso bill utilized as buy bust money and one piece brown leather wallet containing assorted IDs, receipts and seven pieces twenty peso bill.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, PRO-12 regional director, commended the successful arrest of the suspect who is now under the temporary custody of Police Station 6 while the confiscated illegal drug items were submitted to RFU 12 laboratory for qualitative and quantitative examination.

“This accomplishment is a manifestation of PRO 12’s strengthened and continued effort in sustaining a drug-free region to ensure a safe environment for the community, as well as the future generation,” Gen. Macaraeg said.