Alleged MILF members linked to gunrunning and illegal drugs arrested in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - Elements of PDEA BARMM together with Maguindanao PPO-PIU, PNP Maritme, PNP- HPG, 1st PMFC Maguindanao, 2nd MP, MAG- PPO PDEU, and Alpha Coy, 6th Infantry Battalion, 6ID arrested alleged members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) for drug and gun-running activities during buy-bust operations along the highway of Kurbada, Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao at around 03:30 p.m. of February 21, 2022.

The arrested suspects were identified as Teng Panayaman Saliguidan alias Teng/Datu, 38 years old, married, driver and a resident of Barangay Sta. Clara, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat; Omra Abdullah Usop alias Omra, 23 years old, male, single, driver; and Guiadzali Quituar Kedtag alias Maki, 34 years old, male, farmer. Both are resident of Barangay Elian, Datu Saudi, Maguindanao. The trio were distributing illegal drugs and firearms in a nearby town in Maguindanao, and nearby municipalities of Sultan Kudarat Province.

Confiscated and recovered were one (1) piece transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance of suspected shabu weighing MOL 100 grams with an estimated value of Php680,000, one (1) unit H&R Arm US rifle M14, one (1) piece brown leatherette wallet, one (1) unit Hyundai Accent, one (1) unit Susuki multicab that were used in illegal drug transactions, one (1) black sling bag, one (1) piece green sling bag, one (1) unit mobile phone and assorted Identification cards including MILF IDs.

The trio will be facing charges for violation of RA 9165 and RA 10591 who are now under the custody of the PDEA BARMM Custodial Facility.