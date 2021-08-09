American couple die in GenSan fire

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - An American couple was charred in a fire that hit Queenies Love Subdividion in Barangay City Heights Sunday dawn.

Police identiried the fatalities as Jonathan Steffy and his wife Roberta, both American missionaries of Baptist Bible Fellowship International (BBFI).

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Felimar Acub, BFP-GenSan arson investigator, said the fire started at about 4:35 a.m. Sa=unday from still unknown source.

Neighbors claimed they were awakened and found the fire already eating up the whole house of the victims.

The victims were trapped inside the house.

Investigation is still going on.