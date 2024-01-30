'Amihan,' trough of LPA to bring rain showers over parts of PH

MANILA – The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or "amihan" affecting Luzon and the Visayas will continue to bring rain showers over parts of the country, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the trough of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Caraga, the Davao Region, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, and Southern Leyte.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA added.

"We are currently monitoring a low-pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR)," PAGASA forecaster Grace Castañeda said.

The LPA, she said, has a slim chance of developing into a tropical storm and is unlikely to enter PAR.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is expected to bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, the Bicol Region, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and the Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the “amihan.”

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA and localized thunderstorms.

Strong winds and rough coastal waters will be felt over Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao.

The rest of the archipelago will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 19°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 12°C to 22°C; Laoag City, 19°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 29°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 28°C. (With a report from Ma. Cristina Arayata/ PNA)