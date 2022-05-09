  Monday May, 09 2022 05:13:51 PM

Another blast rocks Maguindanao, 6 hurt

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 16:30 PM Mon May 9, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
People mill near the gate of Datu Piang Central School following a rifle grenade attack. (Photo by Agmartin)

COTABATO CITY - Unidentified men fired an M-79 grenade toward a voting center in Datu Piang, Maguindanao that ledt six voters injured, police said.

The rifle grenade landed in their midst while waiting to cast their votes in Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

Major Roldan Kundong, Maguindanao police spokesperson, said the rifle grenade fired from somewhere landed beside the covered court inside Datu Piang Elementary School in Barangay Buayan at 11:15 a.m.

“They were inside the school’s covered court waiting for their names to be called to vote when the explosion occurred,” Major Kundong said.

He named the six injured-voters as Lebe Calunting, Satar Andoy, Aladin Kusain, Nasser Guiali, Anib Kanakan, Ukal Guiali, who were all rushed to Abpi Emergency hospital in Datu Piang.

The M-79 rifle grenade was fired from outside the compound.  No one has claimed responsibility.

Despite the explosion, voting in Datu Piang Elementary School continues, Maj. Kundong said.

The Datu Piang explosion came hours after a series of explosions in Datu Unsay and Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao that left nine voters injured.

