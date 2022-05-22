Another village halls rise in BARMM’s SGA

COTABATO CITY — Local government services down to the barangay level in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Special Geographic Area (SGA) are expected to improve as it bring its services closer to the people.

Accoring to Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), one of the the newly built barangay halls was in Barangay Patot, Pigcawawayan cluster of the SGA.

“This is part of the Bangsamoro government mission of bringing its services closer to the people,” Sinarimbo said, adding that the P3.5 million two-story hall was funded by MILG, through the contingency fund of the Bangsamoro Appropriations Act of 2020.

Under the SGA Pigcawayan cluster, at least 12 village halls are under construction, according to MILG’s Project Management Division.

Sinarimbo lauded village executives for ensuring that all government projects in their jurisdiction are implemented well.

Sinarimbo said BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Kagi Murad” Ebrahim has strict orders for MILG to ensure all the needs of localities under BARMM are implemented well.

Barangay Chairman Abdullah Alamada of Barangay Patot lauded BARMM for the project.

“This project will strengthen good governance in our village,” he said.

Alamada recalled that the village hall was destroyed due to armed conflict and since peace prevail in the village, good governance are expected to further improve for its more than 3,000 inhabitants.

Barangay Patot is one of the villages that voted to join BARMM during the 2019 plebiscite.

Also on Sunday, Sinarimbo led the inauguration of another hall in Pigcawayan.

“We inaugurated today another completed Barangay Hall project of our Ministry in Lower Baguer, Pigkawayan Cluster of the Special Geographic Area,” Sinarimbo said.

“We thank our constituents in this area for their continued support to the BARMM and the leadership of Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim,” he added.