Anti-drug ops yields 50 grams of shabu in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - An estimated 50 grams of METHAMPHETAMINE HYDROCHLORIDE or SHABU was seized during the buy-bust operation conducted by the Regional Intelligence Operatives Team and Maguindanao Provincial Office of PDEA BARMM along Makakua Street, Barangay Poblacion, Cotabato City at about 11:40 a.m. of February 05, 2023.

Security counterparts from Regional Highway Patrol Unit (RHPU) BAR, NBI BARMM, CCPO Police Station 1, and PNP Maritime Group extended operational support which led to the successful drug bust.

The arrested suspects were identified as Raul Deligencia Estrella alias Raul, 47 years old, male, driver; and Allan Tito Lazaga alias Duduy, 42 years old, male, married.

Confiscated and recovered during the operation were one piece of knot-tied transparent plastic cellophane containing shabu weighing about 50 grams worth ₱340,000; buy-bust money; two units of mobile phone; various identification cards of the suspects; one Toyota Innova; assorted drug paraphernalia; and various financial documents.

Cases for violation of RA 9165 are being prepared for filing against the suspects who are now under the custody of PDEA BARMM Custodial Facility.