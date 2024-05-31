Application for August 2024 Career Service Exam open till June 13

MANILA – Individuals wanting to take the Aug. 11, 2024 Career Service Examination - Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) for both Professional and Subprofessional Levels may apply until June 13.

Civil Service Commission (CSC) Chairperson Karlo Nograles said there will be more than 90 testing centers in 16 regions nationwide to accommodate individuals interested in obtaining eligibility for first and second level positions in the civil service.

“We are encouraging interested applicants to apply as early as possible since acceptance of applications shall be on a first-come, first-served basis and may be closed any time before the deadline once the CSC Regional or Field Office has already reached the target number of applicants. Hindi lamang ito magbibigay sa inyo ng mas maagang pagkakataon na maproseso ang inyong aplikasyon, kundi pati na rin ng pagkakataon na makapaghanda nang maigi para sa mga sumusunod na hakbang,” Nograles said in a statement.

The CSC reminded interested individuals of the following admission requirements to qualify for the CSE: Filipino citizen; at least 18 years old on the date of filing of application; has good moral character; has not been convicted by final judgment of an offense or crime involving moral turpitude, or disgraceful or immoral conduct, dishonesty, examination irregularity, drunkenness, or addiction to drugs; and has not been dishonorably discharged from military service, or dismissed for cause from any civilian position in the government.

Moreover, applicants should not have taken the same level of Career Service Examination, either through PPT or Computerized Examination, within three months before the date of the exam, or from 11 May to 10 August 2024.

Individuals who meet these qualifications, regardless of educational attainment, must submit the following:

- Fully accomplished application form (CS Form No. 100, Revised 2023 – Career Service-Professional/Career Service-SubProfessional) available in CSC Regional/Field Offices, or can be downloaded from the CSC website and printed on legal size bond paper;

- Four copies of passport size ID pictures with handwritten name tag legibly showing signature over printed full name;

- Original and photocopy of any of the valid ID cards accepted for the civil service exam; and

- Examination fee of PHP500.

Applicants should contact the CSC Regional or Field Office where they plan to take the examination for information on the modes of application filing and the corresponding procedures. A complete directory of CSC offices nationwide is available on the CSC website (www.csc.gov.ph).

For the complete application requirements and procedures, applicants are advised to thoroughly read Examination Announcement No. 6, s. 2024 posted on the CSC website. (PR/PNA)