Archbishop Lampon's message on Eid'l Fitr

Maligayang bati sa lahat ng ating mga kapatid na nagdiriwang ngayun ng Eid'l Fitr sa pagtatapos ng Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sa loob ng isang buwan na pag-aayuno, hindi lamang sa pagkain at inumin, kundi sa lahat ng mga bagay na hadlang tungo sa pagiging banal at pagka masunurin sa kalooban ng Diyos.

Nawa'y mabiyaan kayo ng tibay ng pananampalataya, kapayapaan at kaligayahan na bunga ng taos pusong pagsasakripisyo.

Internally renewed, spiritually refreshed, may you have new eyes, to see the beauty of creation and goodness of the people and appreciation of what is true, what is just and what is lovable in the world.

Together let us work for the good of our people especially here in the region of BARMM.

+Archbishop Angelito Lampon, OMI, DD

Let us be honest, transparent, and accountable in our respective responsibilities.

For these is the true and authentic of the sincere observation of the holy month of Ramadan.

Para sa inyong lahat Happy, Happy celebration of Eid'l Fitr.