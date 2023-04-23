  Sunday Apr, 23 2023 01:51:34 AM

Archbishop Lampon's message on Eid'l Fitr

Local News • 15:30 PM Sat Apr 22, 2023
61
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida

Maligayang bati sa lahat ng ating mga kapatid na nagdiriwang ngayun ng Eid'l Fitr sa pagtatapos ng Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sa loob ng isang buwan na pag-aayuno, hindi lamang sa pagkain at inumin, kundi sa lahat ng mga bagay na hadlang tungo sa pagiging banal at pagka masunurin sa kalooban ng Diyos.

Nawa'y mabiyaan kayo ng tibay ng pananampalataya, kapayapaan at kaligayahan na bunga ng taos pusong pagsasakripisyo.

Internally renewed, spiritually refreshed, may you have new eyes, to see the beauty of creation and goodness of the people and appreciation of what is true, what is just and what is lovable in the world.

Together let us work for the good of our people especially here in the region of BARMM.

+Archbishop Angelito Lampon, OMI, DD

Let us be honest, transparent, and accountable in our respective responsibilities.

For these is the true and authentic of the sincere observation of the holy month of Ramadan.

Para sa inyong lahat Happy, Happy celebration of Eid'l Fitr.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BIFF supporter at IED Courier nasawi sa engkwentro sa Maguindanao del Sur

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Patay ang isang -suporta ng teroristang BIFF na isa ring IED courier matapos isinagawa ang isang Law...

Central Mindanao Eid celebration peaceful

COTABATO CITY - The Saturday Eid’l Fit’r outdoor prayer rites in central Mindanao were peaceful and appeals by clerics for unity among Muslims,...

6 BIFF bomb-makers yield to Army

COTABATO CITY --- Six more members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters trained in fabrication of improvised explosive devices...

Archbishop Lampon's message on Eid'l Fitr

Maligayang bati sa lahat ng ating mga kapatid na nagdiriwang ngayun ng Eid'l Fitr sa pagtatapos ng Holy Month of Ramadan. Sa loob ng isang buwan...

Socoteco 1 announces power interruption for April 23, Sunday

Time  8:30AM-4:00PM (7 hrs. and 30 mins.) Affected: FEEDER 41 Brgy. Lopez Jeana, Brgy. Puti, Brgy San Miguel of Norala and Faciolan...