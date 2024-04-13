Archdiocese of Cotabato announces demise of Fr. Joevany Centina, DCC

It is with utmost sadness that the Archiocese of Cotabato and the clergy announce the death of Fr. JOEVANY R. CENTINA, DCC, the parish priest of the parish of St. Joseph, in the municipality of Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

Fr. Joevany also known as Fr. Vany, was declared brain dead this early morning, and expired tonight Friday, 12 April 2024 at Davao Doctor's Hospital, Davao City, Philippines.

Archbishop Angelito R. Lampin, OMI, DD., offers his condolences and prayers for Fr. Vany and his family and friends.