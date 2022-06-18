Armed lawless group leader, pal killed in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Government forces conducted a law enforcement support operation (LESO) that resulted in the killing of two (2) suspects when they engaged in a firefight with the state forces in Brgy. Bugasan Sur, Matanog, Maguindanao on June 16, 2022.

Major Melchor Gonzaludo PN (M), Commanding Officer of the 5th Marine Battalion Landing Team identified the slain suspects as Norodin Guimad believed to be the leader of an armed lawless group (ALG), and Puti Sumanday, one of his followers, who have an existing warrant of arrest for murder and frustrated murder.

“Combined troops of MBLT-5 together with Matanog MPS served the warrant of arrest for the case of frustrated murder with criminal case No. 2022-43025 against Guimad however, instead of surrendering properly to the authorities, the operating team was fired by more or less ten (10) armed followers of suspect that resulted to almost one (1) hour firefight”, Maj. Gonzaludo said.

Colonel Eric A Macaambac, Commander, 1st Marine Brigade said that during the conduct of clearing operations, the troops recovered two killed enemy body counts, and various weapons, including one M16 rifle, one Caliber 45 pistol, bandolier, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and other shreds of evidence, and were turned over to the custody of Matanog MPS.

“Team from JTF Central and our partners from the police and other security forces are always on the job. We are maximizing our joint efforts to eliminate the threats to society”, Col. Macaambac said.

Major General Roberto Capulong, Acting Commander of 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central lauded the courage shown by the troops despite the strong resistance of the suspects. “With the neutralization of their leader and his cohort, it is expected that this lawless group will weaken. To the troops, let us remain steadfast as we continue to gain ground in the campaign against lawlessness in our area of operation”, MGen. Capulong said he emphasized that the JTF Central will continue to provide support to PNP and the operations are clear manifestations that the security forces are working hand in hand in the area.