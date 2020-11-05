Army’s 6th ID contact tracing up after soldier dies of suspected Covid-19

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Stricter health protocols is now underway in all Army camps under the 6th Infantry Division after a soldier has died due to suspected Covid-19.

Lt. Colonel Anhouvic Atilano, speaking for the 6th ID, said the tightened protocol was aimed at protecting every one inside and outside the camp, including soldiers’ immediate families and relatives.

An Army private belonging to the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion succumbed to health complications, including possible viral infections.

“The Army private has health issues prior to joining the military,” Atilano said of the ill-fated soldier who was joining a pack of joggers in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat on Nov. 3 when he complained of dizziness.

He was rushed to the hospital and expired few days later.

Atilano said 6th Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy has ordered stricter implementation of health protocols in all Army camps under the 6th ID and Joint Task Force Central.

“Contact tracing has been going on, especially to soldiers who have close contact with the Army private,” he said.

Maguindanao, where most of 6th ID troopers are assigned, has more than 522 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 11 fatalities.