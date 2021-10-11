  Monday Oct, 11 2021 06:02:43 PM

Army Captain, lady subordinate face adultery, concubinage charges

Local News • 09:30 AM Mon Oct 11, 2021
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- The police shall file adultery and concubinage cases against an Army captain and a young subordinate, both married, arrested while dating over the weekend in a resort in Parang, Maguindanao.

In a report Sunday to Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Parang municipal police is now in custody of the Army captain and his female subordinate, a Private 1st Class, nabbed while inside a cottage in Molina Resort in Parang at past midnight Saturday.

Ugale said the police operation that led to their arrest was premised on a report of the husband of the woman, an Army sergeant, who was informed by sympathizers about the presence of his wife and paramour in Parang.

The detained captain and his subordinate-soldier shall be prosecuted for adultery and concubinage based on Articles 333 and 334 of the Revised Penal Code, according to Ugale.

He said the woman's soldier-husband is keen on filing a separate administrative case against her and Serfino for them to be dishonorably discharged from the Philippine Army. (John Felix Unson)

